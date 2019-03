NOBLESVILLE, Va. - A cow caught up in an Indianapolis police chase took refuge somewhere where it knew it would be safe -- Chick-fil-A.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers chased the 'wild bovine' all over the east side of the city until they were finally able to capture it and bring it back to its owner's trailer.

Chick-fil-A has not commented on if it would have turned this fugitive in or offered it sanctuary.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.