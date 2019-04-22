Safer sleep practices prevent baby deaths, CDC says

Safer sleep practices for infants are preventing suffocations in bed, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers reviewed the deaths of 250 babies. Many were caused by either soft bedding becoming wedged between the crib and the mattress, or someone rolled onto them.

Experts found that more and more babies are sleeping in an adult's bed, or not sleeping on their backs.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants sleep alone on their backs in a safety-approved crib, bassinet, or portable crib with no soft objects or bedding.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.