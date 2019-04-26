Sandals Resorts to give away 31 free vacations to moms, teachers, nurses, military members

ROANOKE, Va. - May is a month to appreciate the people in your life. In honor of Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Day and Military Month, Sandals Resorts is awarding 31 people their dream vacation.

Every day in May, Sandals Resorts is giving away a deluxe seven-day and six-night vacation to any mom, teacher, nurse or anyone who serves or has served in the military in need of a vacation.

Sandals will randomly surprise each winner and will allow them to pick the resort of their choice, according to KPRC-TV.

To enter the giveaway, click here.

You'll be able to nominate anyone, including yourself. In order to win, you have to submit a 250-word essay explaining why, in addition to a photo.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.