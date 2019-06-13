Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave the White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House September 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After more than three years with the Trump administration, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to President Donald Trump's Twitter account, she will be returning home to Arkansas.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!" the president tweeted.

The president also said he hopes she runs for governor of Arkansas and thanked her for "a job well done."

Sanders served as the White House press secretary.

