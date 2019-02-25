National

Save money with these 8 simple tips

Coupons and comparison shopping are two ways to save, but another is to make the things you buy last longer. 

Here are some money-saving tips:

- Freezing a candle a day before you use it will make it burn slower.

- Cut sponges in half to get twice as much use out of them.

- Storing things like salsa and spaghetti sauce upside-down will prevent mold. 

- Putting a paper towel in with your salad will keep it fresh longer.

- Keep your hand off cheese when you cut it because bacteria from your fingers promotes mold growth.

- If your toothpaste is gone, cut the tube open. 

- Dry your razor after using it to make it last longer. You can also keep it sharp by rubbing it on an old piece of denim. 

- Try using half as much laundry detergent. It will probably work just as well. 

