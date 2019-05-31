'Saving Private Ryan' will return to theaters in honor of upcoming D-Day anniversary

In honor of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, theaters across the country will show the highly acclaimed war film "Saving Private Ryan."

It will return to 600 theaters nationwide, including Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke, Regal New River Valley in Christiansburg, Regal Greensboro Grande, and Regal Stonefield Stadium in Charlottesville.

The movie will be shown at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday.

Director Steven Spielberg's 1998 film is hailed by many as one of the most realistic depictions of World War II. The star-studded movie features Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Vin Diesel, Ted Sizemore, Jeremy Davies, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Damon, to name a few.

The film went on to become one of the most successful war movies ever made, grossing $216 million domestically and $265 million overseas.

It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning statues for Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing.

