SC police officer arrested for allegedly breaking into home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - A Summerville police lieutenant has been arrested after authorities say he forced his way into a woman's home.

The Post and Courier reports 47-year-old Lt. Nicholas Morella is being held on one count of first-degree burglary. He also was placed Friday on administrative leave without pay.

Summerville Police were called about 3 a.m. Friday by a 41-year-old woman who reported that Morella was trying to break into her home. An arrest warrant says Morella contacted the woman numerous times but she didn't initially respond. Investigators say she ultimately told him if he came over, she would call police. He came anyway and police say the woman, armed with a firearm, hid in a closet until police arrived.

It's unknown if Morella has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

