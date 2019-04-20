SC trooper facing DUI charge, fired

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on a DUI charge and later fired by the agency.

WSPA-TV reports Cpl. Stephen McDowell was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence, less than 0.10. The state Department of Public Safety says McDowell was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of arrest.

Bond was set at $90. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

Meanwhile, the department said in a statement Friday that McDowell was also fired Thursday "for improper conduct/conduct unbecoming a state employee and arrest."

McDowell had been with the department since May 2008.

