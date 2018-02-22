School resource officer did not enter school during Florida shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - The school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas did not enter the school during last week's shooting, said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel announced Thursday that Deputy Scott Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay following an investigation, according to our sister station in Miami, WPLG.

"Devastated, sick to my stomach, there are no words." Israel said to describe his feelings when he learned Peterson did not enter the building.

According to Israel, action was taken against Peterson following interviews with witnesses and reviewing video of the shootings.

Peterson was placed on restricted administrative assignment and surrendered his BSO identification card and weapons on Feb. 22.

Two other BSO resource officers were placed on administrative duties, but their names were not released.