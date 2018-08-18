Schools grapple with obligations to migrants in shelters

Some school systems around the U.S. have been reaching out to assist with the education of immigrant children at nearby shelters.

The federal government and its housing contractors bear responsibility for instruction but some districts say they have felt compelled to intervene amid the outcry over separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The centers house thousands of immigrant youths, including mostly unaccompanied minors who arrived in the country without their families.

The superintendent of schools in San Benito, Texas, reached out to the local Southwest Key shelter and agreed to send bilingual teachers, mobile classrooms and computers.

But most of the 61 school systems with shelters in their district boundaries that were contacted by The Associated Press said they have not had contact with the shelters.

