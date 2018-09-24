Search continues for missing 6-year-old boy with autism

GASTONIA, N.C. - More agencies are helping with the search for a missing 6-year-old boy in North Carolina.

The FBI is now involved in the search for Maddox Ritch, who has autism and is nonverbal, according to WRAL.

He was last seen Saturday in Rankin Lake Park, which is about 23 miles west of Charlotte.

Ritch is 4 feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a shirt reading, "I am the man."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Gastonia Police Department at 1-704-866-3300.

