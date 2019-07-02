Search continues for survivors after home explosion in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Va. - Crews have freed one person after a home explosion happened in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

That person, who is conscious and alert, was flown to a nearby hospital as firefighters continue searching for additional victims.

Residents told WCNC that several people in the area felt an explosion at around the same time as the house fire, and shoppers at a nearby grocery store said they thought a bomb went off.

A mass casualty bus and multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene.

At one time, the Charlotte NBC station reported, 80 firefighters were at the scene.

Two people from homes nearby were rescued and suffered no serious injuries.

The cause of the blast remains unknown.

