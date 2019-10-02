Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after blockage found in artery

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign events are canceled until further notice after a blockage was found in one of his arteries, according to an official campaign announcement.

The announcement states that Sanders felt some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday, and a blockage of one artery was found after medical tests were done.

Two stents were successfully put in and according to the announcement, the senator is "conversing and in good spirits."

Sanders will be resting up over the next few days, but campaign stops will be canceled until further notice.

