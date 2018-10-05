Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Joe Manchin to vote 'yes' on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Susan Collins announced Friday on the Senate floor that she will vote yes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

According to NBC, Collins was the last undecided Republican vote on Kavanaugh. Her announcement to support Kavanaugh virtually ensures his confirmation when the Senate holds the final vote Saturday.

During her speech, Collins forcefully defended her decision, saying Kavanaugh was well-qualified, that the Senate confirmation process "is not a trial" and that she "cannot abandon" the "presumption of innocence."

Just minutes after Collins voiced her support, Manchin released a statement saying that he will also back Trump's pick. He is the only Democrat to do so.

I will vote to support Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/1FfuMTOZz8 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 5, 2018

With the support of both Collins and Manchin, it appears that there will be 51 votes in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the only Republican expected to vote against Kavanaugh.