Server fired for social media post after megachurch doesn't tip on $735 takeout bill

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A social media post about a megachurch has a woman without a job, according to WPTV.

The NBC-affiliate reports that Outback Steakhouse server Tamalyn Yoder lost her job after complaining on Facebook that she wasn’t tipped on a $735 takeout bill.

WPTV reported Christ Fellowship Church called in the delivery order on Wednesday night and a volunteer who says the church was unaware about tipping on takeout orders picked up the order for a conference.

A friend of Yoder's saw the post and called the church to complain the next day.

Trying to make it right, the church called Outback Thursday to offer a tip to Yoder, but when she showed up to work later that day she was fired.

Outback’s policy does not allow social media posts about customers, WPTV reported.

“I feel that we should be allowed to say something especially to big parties that don’t leave anything...they pay the exact amount. I probably would still do it the same way. I wouldn’t change anything,” Yoder said about the post and subsequent firing.

Christ Fellowship says it never intended for anyone to lose their job and the situation was a “misunderstanding.”

“The church did reach out to me, they are trying to rectify the whole thing. And I thank them,” Tamalyn told WPTV.

Tamalyn is looking for a job as a waitress.

This story was posted by our sister station KPRC.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.