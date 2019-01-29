Several police officers shot in Houston

HOUSTON - Several police officers were shot in Houston, according to KPRC.

Our sister station in Houston reports that police said the officers were shot following an encounter with the shooting suspect.

Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi said five officers were shot and two are being flown by life-flight to a hospital.

Gamaldi's tweet came 13 minutes after Mayor Sylvester Turner said three police officers were shot and that the shooting suspect is down.

At this time, there's no word on the officers' condition.

Police are asking people to please avoid the area for emergency vehicles.

