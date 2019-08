iStock/mashabuba

Mark the day by hanging out with your kids if you're a parent; it's National Sons and Daughters Day!

Go for a walk, to the local park or to a movie.

If your kids are grown and have flown the nest, give them a call and tell them why they're special to you.

If you aren't a parent, you're still a son or daughter. Maybe call you mom and dad or take them out to dinner if you can.