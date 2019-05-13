Slain Maryland woman had two husbands; Baltimore drug lord and Ghanaian actor

GREENBELT, Md. - Police say a 44-year-old homicide victim was married to two men at the same time, and one of them is a convicted Baltimore drug lord.

Bettie Jenifer was shot and killed Friday afternoon as she left her office in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Police say she was married to drug kingpin Kedrick Jenifer and Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.

Authorities have not said whether they think either man had anything to do with her death.

Kendrick Jenifer is three years into a 20-year federal prison sentence for cocaine distribution.

Officers have not arrested or identified any suspects.

