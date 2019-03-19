National

Smart lighter could help you quit smoking

Trying to quit smoking? New technology could help.

A startup has developed the Slighter, a smart lighter that uses tracking, a bit of shaming, and flame withholding. 

It spends the first week getting to know your typical smoking schedule. An app collects the data through Bluetooth, then creates a plan to gradually help you reduce or quit smoking. 

The lighter's screen shows a countdown to when you can light up again. During this time, the flame is disabled. 

When it's time to smoke, it vibrates and makes a sound or shines a light on the screen.

The Slighter is $129. The company hopes to start deliveries later this year. You can pre-order one here.

 

