Social media challenge inspires people to clean up trash

These images, said to have been taken in Nepal, have gone viral. Instagram

We often hear about dangerous or silly social media challenges like the Tide Pod Challenge or the Cinnamon Challenge, but this one is doing some good in the world.

The Trashtag Challenge is circulating on Reddit and it's started to spread to Instagram, Facebook, and other social media networks.

The premise is simple: Take a "before" photo of an area that's full of litter, clean it up, and post an "after" photo of your progress with #trashtag.

The challenge is taking off and is inspiring people all around the world to do their part to remove waste.

Be sure to wear heavy gloves if you want to participate, and of course, watch out for sharp objects like needles.

