Son trades in his Xbox, does yard work, surprises his mom with a car

FERNLEY, Nevada - Krystal Preston is a single mom raising three kids and three dogs.

"At my low point, here comes my son. Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it," said Preston.

Outside of school, her son, William, does yard and housework for people in the community to make a little extra money.

"I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that," said William.

He turned to Facebook, where he saw a woman was selling a white Chevy Metro.

"It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," said William.

"He kept coming in and asking me odd questions about vehicles and different parts, and I was like OK, why, what?" said Preston.

She was in awe of what her son had done for her.

"I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like, there's no way. What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car? I don't know any, never heard of any," said Preston. "I can't even express it. Like there's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

KOLO / WSLS 2019