South Carolina apartment complex fire displaces nearly 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Nearly 40 people are displaced after a fire at a South Carolina apartment complex.

WIS-TV reports the fire hit a building at the Harbison Gardens Apartments in Columbia on Saturday night.

As many as a dozen crews from the Columbia and Irmo fire departments responded to the blaze.

Paris Jackson says she was in a nearby apartment when she heard a boom. She came outside her door expecting a car accident, but instead found the blaze, saying the "only thing you can see is fire."

No injuries were reported.

The Richland County fire marshal has yet to determine the fire's cause.

