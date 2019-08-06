South Carolina authorities searching for 5-year-old after mom found dead in apartment

SUMTER, S.C. - Authorities are searching for a 5-year-old girl after her mother was found dead in their South Carolina apartment, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Nevaha Lashy Adams has reportedly been missing since Monday night after a relative found her mother's body. Authorities describe Adams as a 4-foot-3, 50-pound girl with braided black hair and colored beads.

Police say they haven't determined how the girl's mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley died, but that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson was arrested after he was seen running away from the apartment, according to police. Authorities say they aren't sure what role Johnson played in Nevaha's disappearance, if any.

No charges have been released and it's unclear whether Johnson has an attorney.

