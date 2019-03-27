South Carolina fifth-grader dies two days after school fight

MEREDITH, S.C. - A fifth-grader has died after a fight at her elementary school in South Carolina, according to WSMV.

10-year-old RaNiya Wright was hurt during a classroom fight Monday at Forest Hills Elementary, which is about 50 miles west from Charleston. WSMV says the girl was airlifted to a Charleston hospital where she remained unresponsive.

Wright died from her injuries Wednesday. Her exact injuries have not been released.

School district officials say another child involved in the fight has been suspended from school indefinitely. They say no other students were involved.

Authorities tell WSMV that the fight remains under investigation.

