Southwest Airlines selling beloved trademark peanuts

ROANOKE, Va. - Southwest Airlines is selling their beloved trademark peanuts again -- the ones they stopped handing out last year over allergy concerns.

The company is offering ten-ounce packages of lightly salted and honey-roasted -- the two kinds the airline served before it had to stop -- inside a silver lunchbox.

The box has the Southwest logo and the design from the original peanut packages.

It will cost you $29 online and at its Dallas-based company store.

Apparently, it's a hot-ticket item.

The company's website says they are on back order and more will be available on Oct. 3, while supplies last.

