Steep rise in marijuana-related ER visits in Colorado hospital since legalization

Colorado has seen a steep rise in marijuana-related emergency room visits since the state legalized the drug.

Researchers looked at health records for nearly 10,000 ER patients at UCHealth Colorado Hospital. The number of marijuana-related visits tripled between 2012, when the drug became legal, and 2016.

More than 10 percent of those visits involved edibles.

Experts say people tend to overconsume edibles because they take longer to produce a high.

The researchers note that the study had some limitations, including that patients who go the emergency room "differ from the overall population of cannabis users, most of whom may use cannabis with no adverse effects." Additionally, there was often no way to quantify the exact doses of cannabis, and researchers suspect that ingested doses may have exceeded inhaled doses.

