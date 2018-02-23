Stepmom of missing 5-year-old arrested

WICHITA, Kan. - The stepmother of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday is now under arrest.

There has been a nationwide search for Lucas Hernandez, who allegedly went missing from his Wichita bedroom. His stepmother says she was asleep.

Emily Glass, 26, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. The counts involve two children, one of them being Lucas.

Police said in a news conference that this is now considered a criminal case.

Lucas was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks, and a gray shirt with a bear on it. The FBI, including their child abduction team, is assisting Wichita Police in the search for Lucas.