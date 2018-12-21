Student didn't have money for a gift for her teacher, so she gave Lucky Charms marshmallows

A teacher's posted a heartfelt thank you to a student who gave of what she had this Christmas season.

Rachel Uretsky-Pratt teaches at a school in Washington state, according to WJLA.

Earlier this week, she posted to her Facebook page about a gift she received from a student.

In the post, she explains that all of the students in the school she teaches at receive free or reduced lunches and students also receive free breakfast.

This one student wanted to get Uretsky-Pratt so badly, the teacher explained that she removed the marshmallows from the Lucky Charms in her breakfast and put them in the utensils plastic packaging.

The teacher ended her note with this:

Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you. It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts. Happy Holidays. 💕

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.