Students in Indiana leave positive notes on lockers

CARMEL, IN - In the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Florida, and a round of threats to high schools across the country, students at an Indiana high school are finding uplifting notes on their lockers in hopes of spreading positivity.

The idea for these inspirational messages came to fruition well before this past week's events.

But it Just So Happened to appear during a time that matters even more.

Thirty students put Up 5,100 positive messages to students throughout the high school.

They realized all it takes is one random act of kindness.

A teacher involved in the project says she told the kids that maybe when their fellow students go home, they could make better decision because somebody they don't know said something positive to them.

This is just one of 24 acts of kindness leading up to the school's Mental Health Awareness Week.

NBC News