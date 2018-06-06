Summer Heat Danger: Your garden hose could cause serious burns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - The summer heat is here and so is a warning to parents about garden hoses and other heat-related dangers.

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department is reminding people about a 2016 incident where a child was burned by water inside a garden hose heated up by the summer heat.

The department tweeted out a picture of the child on Monday as a safety alert for parents.

A garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns, especially to children and animals.

In 2016, there were 93 people who sought medical attention for heat-related illness in Duval County.

That was second only to Hillsborough County, which had 47 percent more people.

Staying Safe in the Heat

- If you are working in the heat, stay hydrated and keep a bottle of water close by.

- Take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

- If you are exercising outside, limit your strenuous activities to early in the morning or late in the evening.

- When using a garden hose, if it has been sitting in the sun, make sure to let the water flow through it for a couple of minutes before spraying it on anyone.

