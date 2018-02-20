Support for stricter gun laws at all-time high, poll shows

Handguns are displayed at the 2018 NSSF SHOT Show on January 23, 2018. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Sixty-six percent of Americans voters say they support stricter gun laws, according to a national poll by Quinnipiac University.

That number is the highest ever recorded by the Quinnipiac University National Poll.

“If you think Americans are largely unmoved by the mass shootings, you should think again. Support for stricter gun laws is up nearly 19 points in little more than two years,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The support for the potential laws that the voters were polled on are presented below:

Ninety-seven percent of voters agree that universal background checks are necessary.

Sixty-seven percent of participants favor a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons.

Eighty-three percent of voters believe a mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases is necessary.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans believe that it is too easy to buy a gun in the U.S.

Fifty-nine percent of voters believe that the U.S. would be less safe if more people carried guns.

Support for these gun laws is coming from unexpected demographic groups.

Half of gun owners agreed to stricter gun laws.

Sixty-two percent of white voters with no college degree say they support stricter gun laws.

Fifty-eight percent of white men who participated in the poll also support stricter gun laws.

From Feb. 16 – 19, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,249 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect. Live interviewers call landlines and cellphones.

