Survey: YouTube top social media platform for teens, as Facebook fades

NEW YORK - A new survey says YouTube is dominating social media use among teenagers, as Facebook fades from popularity.

The Pew Research Center says 85 percent of U.S. teens, ages 13 to 17, use YouTube, compared with 72 percent for the Facebook-owned Instagram and 69 percent for Snapchat. Use of the main Facebook service is at 51 percent among teens, down from 71 percent in a 2014-2015 survey. Historically, teens often shun services once they become mainstream - and used by their parents.

Pew also says 95 percent of teens now have a smartphone or access to one, up from 73 percent during the prior survey.

The survey of 743 teens was conducted March 7 to April 10 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

