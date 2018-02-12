Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement involving deadly air bags.

FILE - This July 6, 2016, file photo, shows the logo of Takata Corp. at an auto supply shop in Tokyo. The U.S. government is confirming another death due to the rupture of an air bag made by Takata Corp. The National Highway Traffic Safety...

NEW YORK - NEW YORK (AP) - Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan.

The agreement between the Japanese auto parts supplier, injured drivers and creditors, was outlined in documents filed on Saturday in a Delaware bankruptcy court. Two groups representing people suing over the air bags have dropped their opposition to the plan. Under the settlement, a trust fund will be established to resolve the lawsuits.

Takata was forced into bankruptcy amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and recall costs involving the air bags. Key to the restructuring plan is the planned sale of most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival for $1.6 billion.

