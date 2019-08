Ali Landry demonstrates how to install a car seat during Favord.bys 3rd annual Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Evenflo)

September is National Baby Safety Month. Target and Walmart are offering deals to encourage people to recycle their old car seats.

Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 Walmart gift card if you bring in your child's outgrown car seat. The promotion runs Sept. 16-30.

If you recycle your kid's car seat at Target, you get a 20% discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear. The promotion runs from Sept. 3-13.