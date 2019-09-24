Teacher carries girl with spina bifida so she can enjoy class field trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to an incredible teacher, a 10-year-old girl had the chance to go on a field trip that wouldn't have been possible otherwise.

Ryan Neighbors has spina bifida, which requires her to be in a wheelchair to get around.

That made the class field trip to Falls of the Ohio unlikely for her as the park is not wheelchair friendly.

That's when, according to Ryan's mom, Jim Freeman, a teacher at Ryan's school, Tully Elementary School in Jefferson County, Kentucky, offered to carry Ryan so she could attend, according to WLKY.

"We are sooooo blessed to have an ENTIRE school that is so compassionate and empathetic and NEVER make her feel left out," Ryan's mom said on the Team Ryan Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.