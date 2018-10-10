School employee resigns after reportedly posting 'kill Kavanaugh' tweet

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh attends his ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - An educator in Minnesota has resigned after reportedly tweeting about seeing if someone would "kill Kavanaugh."

The Star Tribune, reports that the tweet, which has since been deleted, read:

"So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?"

Although the newspaper declined to identify the teacher, Fox News reports that multiple social media users and local outlets identified her as Samantha Ness.

The school district where she worked, Intermediate School District No. 917, posted this message from Superintendent Mark Zuzek on its website Tuesday:

"On Sunday, October 7, 2018, the district began receiving complaints regarding an employee. The actions of the employee did not occur at school, and there were no school devices, equipment, or other school staff involved in the actions. At no time were students or staff in danger. The employee was placed on paid administrative leave and an investigation conducted. The employee has voluntarily resigned from their position with the school district, and therefore is no longer employed by Intermediate School District 917. Pursuant with the Minnesota Data Practices Act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter."

