Teachers can enjoy a free burger at Red Robin on Tuesday.

All teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers can take advantage of the offer, as long as they show their valid school IDs.

The offer is for any of the five tavern double burgers with bottomless fries.

No purchase is necessary, but the offer is for dine-in orders only at participating locations and excludes online orders. Click here for more details.