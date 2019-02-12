National

Sen. Ted Cruz wants El Chapo to pay for border wall

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON - With all the debates in Washington swirling around how to fund the border wall, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has an idea -- make El Chapo pay for it. 

The notorious drug lord, whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera, was found guilty Tuesday of all 10 federal criminal counts against him.

As the head of the Sinaloa cartel, Loera made nearly $14 billion -- more than double President Donald Trump's $5.7 billion asking price for the southern border wall. 

Prosecutors said they will seek a forfeiture judgment for billions of dollars constituting the cartel's illegal drug-trafficking proceeds, and Cruz says that money should go toward the wall as part of his "El Chapo Act." 

Cruz's proposed legislation comes one day after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tentatively agreed on a plan to fund the government that included far less money for Trump's border wall -- $1.4 billion.  

