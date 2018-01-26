Teen girls maliciously use pineapple juice to send classmate into anaphylactic shock, police say

BUTLER, Pa. - Three girls are facing charges after deliberately exposing a classmate to pineapple juice, knowing she has a serious allergy, according to WPXI.

The NBC affiliate reports that one of the girls soaked her hand in pineapple juice from a fruit cup brought in a bagged lunch and high-fived other kids in the cafeteria until she got to the victim.

“This was an intentional act,” Lt. Matt Pearson, of the Butler Township police, told WPXI. “They sat at the lunch table right next to her and talked about doing it. Some had reservations, but they went through with it.”

Police say it was well known in the school that the victim has a pineapple allergy. The two 14-year-olds and 13-year-old knew that it could send the victim into anaphylactic shock but went through with it regardless, according to police.

One student overheard what happened and immediately told the victim, police said. The victim went to the nurse for her EpiPen and was rushed to a hospital, where she recovered.

The 14-year-old girl accused of exposing the victim is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The two other students were also charged with criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.