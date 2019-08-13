Teen puts dog in dryer, turns it on, howls with laughter in shocking video

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A disturbing video shows a teenager in Texas putting a small dog into a dryer, turning it on and laughing.

The teenager livestreamed all of it on her Instagram, clapping and howling with laughter as she opened the door again a few seconds later to let the dog out.

The post was removed from Instagram, but not before someone posted it on Twitter, where it spread and sparked outrage.

Some have criticized the teen's followers during the live video, some of whom responded with laughter as they watched.

A representative with the SPCA of Texas said the video was brought to their attention over the weekend.

Because the girl appears to be a teenager, her face is blurred in the video and she hasn't been identified.

No one has been charged at this time.

Texas animal cruelty law prohibits torture, defining it as anything that causes unjustifiable pain and suffering.

It's a felony, punishable by prison time and a fine.

