Tennessee baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Every year on Sept. 11, the entire nation pauses to remember one of the most horrific days in our nation's history.

But for one family in Tennessee, this year, they celebrated a miracle that day.

A baby girl born this Wednesday on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

There's something special about a newborn baby's tiny toes and fragile fingers.

Christina Brown hasn't even lived a full day and already she's got lots of people talking.

"We have a true 9/11 baby," said Christina's dad, Justin Brown.

Proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown standing by her side, just hours after she made history.

Cametrione was scheduled for a C-section.

They got inside the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

"Time was just rolling then all of a sudden we heard the 'wah!' and next thing you know they called it, 9:11, and then they got on the table and all of a sudden, 'Oh my gosh! she weighs 9/11!'"

Even the delivery doctor was shocked by the numbers.

"Oh, I've never seen it in 38 years," said ​R​achel Laughlin, parent care coordinator. "It's very rare, but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she is."

New life brought into this world on a day the nation felt such sadness and loss. But 18 years later this family says baby Christina is a miracle.

"On that day 9/11 you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that's so drastic and still hurts," said Cametrione

As for mom, she's doing great.

"I feel relieved. I knew she was going to be a big baby. I didn't know how big," said Cametrione.

For now, Christina is in the NICU.

She's getting some extra oxygen after having some minor lung issues but her parents say she'll be ok-- and they can't wait for the future.

Christina should be home in a few days, and there are some anxious brothers and sisters ready to spend time with her.

