Tennessee man sues Popeye's for running out of chicken sandwiches

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. - Hungry chicken fans around the country left Popeye's restaurants empty-handed this week when the chain sold out of its new sandwiches.

One man is so angry about that, he's suing.

Craig Barr of East Ridge, Tennessee filed a summons accusing the restaurant of false advertising and deceptive business practices.

Barr says he drove around to several locations only to be told at each of them that there was no chicken sandwich available.

Barr claims he even responded to a Craigslist ad posted by someone who said they worked at Popeye's and was selling the sandwiches under the table for $24.

He says he paid the money -- but never got his sandwich.

That ad is no longer online, and police say they haven't had any reports on it.

The county gave Barr a court date of October 28th.

He's suing for five thousand dollars.

