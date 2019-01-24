Texas 12-year-old faces capital murder charge in 24-year-old man's death

UVALDE, Texas - Authorities have charged a 12-year-old boy they say murdered a man in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Our sister station KSAT reports that John VanMeter was shot at his home just before 8 p.m.

A woman called the police, telling them that someone had broken into her home and shot her boyfriend.

While VanMeter was taken to the hospital, he died a short while later.

Witnesses said they saw a person running from the home dressed in all black and wearing a black bandanna to cover his face.

The 12-year-old suspect will be held at a juvenile detention center, according to police.

Authorities are still working to determine how the boy got the gun and why he would have shot VanMeter.

