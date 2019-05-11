Texas boys ranch moves forward as more men allege abuse

DALLAS - More men are coming forward to say they suffered abuse decades ago while living at a boys ranch for at-risk youths in Texas. But the reckoning some had hoped for still hasn't happened.



The men describe brutal beatings by staff members. Some also say they were raped by older boys at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch.



The British newspaper The Guardian ran a story in 2017 that featured a handful of men. Austin-based nonprofit The Child-Friendly Faith Project says that since then, about 100 men have come forward to discuss their experiences.



The amount of time that's passed makes legal recourse unlikely due to statutes of limitations.



Ranch President and CEO Dan Adams said while he believes the men, he's focused on current residents - and the future.

