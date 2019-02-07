Texas couple beats off machete-wielding robbers with granddaughter's scooter

A Texas couple says they were attacked by two men wearing clown masks and wielding a machete.

Luckily, the husband and wife make a great team.

Aretha Cardinal and her husband Joseph Nelson say they are blessed to be home safe and uninjured after two men tried to rob them with a machete while wearing clown masks.

"Both of them had on clown masks and gloves," said Cardinal.

The couple says they were sitting inside their truck, backed up into their front yard Friday, when they say another car pull into their driveway.

"He jumped out of the truck and put the machete to my throat. I grabbed his wrist and grabbed the machete and my wife got out and whooped him with the scooter and it was going down from there," said Nelson.

Nelson's wife grabbed the first thing she could find, her granddaughter's scooter.

"Any weapon is good for me if I can get you off me and my husband that's what I'm going to do. I used the scooter, broke it in half," said Cardinal.

The couple says they fought back so hard, they scared those suspects away.

"I chased them down, one of them shot out and ran the other way, and the other one run the other way-- I chasing him with the machete, then when the cops came around the corner I think he actually jumped in the police car," said Nelson.

Jose Lugo and Luis Jimenez are each charged with aggravated robbery.

They are behind bars in Galveston County with bond set at $100,000 each.

"You're trying to rob us with a machete, it's our life or your life and I'm not ready," said Cardinal.

