Texas man steals ambulance so he can get KFC

DALLAS, Tx. - All he wanted was some KFC and a smoke, so he stole an ambulance and hit the road.
Surveillance video shows he also snagged some Doritos during his joy ride.
Police say they got a call early Thursday morning about a man who'd stolen an ambulance.
Apparently, it was sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital -- where he used to be a patient.
The keys were in it and the ambulance was running, so he hopped in -- grabbed something finger lickin' good along with a couple of other things, and then headed for the gas station.
Right now, that man is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
