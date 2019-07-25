Texas man steals ambulance so he can get KFC

DALLAS, Tx. - All he wanted was some KFC and a smoke, so he stole an ambulance and hit the road.

Surveillance video shows he also snagged some Doritos during his joy ride.

Police say they got a call early Thursday morning about a man who'd stolen an ambulance.

Apparently, it was sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital -- where he used to be a patient.

The keys were in it and the ambulance was running, so he hopped in -- grabbed something finger lickin' good along with a couple of other things, and then headed for the gas station.

Right now, that man is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

