Texas man tests Petco's 'all leashed pets are welcome' policy by bringing giant steer into store

HUMBLE, Texas - A man decided to prove that everything is, in fact, bigger in Texas.

Vincent Browning decided to put Petco's "all leashed pets are welcome" policy to the test by bringing in his African Watusi steer, Oliver, into the store, according to WJXT. Oliver was leashed, of course.

Browning shared the ordeal on Facebook, saying, “We decided to take a chance and call Petco's bluff on the 'ALL LEASHED PETS ARE WELCOME' policy. The awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms. The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location...our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

Petco decided to call his bluff right back, saying, "We mean it when we say ALL leashed pets are welcome in our stores. We got a special visit from one of our favorite customers, Oliver the African Watusi!"

