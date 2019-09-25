Texas newborn found abandoned in a suitcase

ARLINGTON, Tx. - A newborn baby was found abandoned in a suitcase in Texas over the weekend.

Police in Arlington, Texas say the little boy was approximately two hours old and was found with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

The newborn was zipped up inside the suitcase when it was discovered Saturday near a dumpster by a woman taking out trash.

Doctors say the child weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and was born four to six weeks premature.

Authorities say they are concerned about the health of the baby's mother.

"We don't know if she is OK. We don't know where she is at. That is our number one concern at this point and time is her safety," said Julia Braun with the Alliance for Children. "Our other concern is that without a mother, without family we don't know the medical history of the victim, of the baby."

