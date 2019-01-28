Texas racoons caught on camera having a pool party

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Tx. - Raccoons just want to have fun.

A host of them were caught on camera having a pool party in Texas.

Yep, you heard that right.

West University Place resident Bo Rodriguez says last week, five ring-tailed bandits snuck into his backyard around 4 a.m.

A home security camera captured some of the furry animals doing cannonballs.

Others just frolicked in the water while one hung out on the edge of the pool.

The only thing missing here is a backyard barbecue.

The raccoons scrammed when they heard the neighbor's dog barking.

They must have been a wee-bit too loud with all their splishing and splashing.

It's not clear if another pool party has been planned for the near future.