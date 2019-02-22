Texas Roadhouse to up its prices second time in six months

ROANOKE, Va. - Higher prices are coming to popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse, according to Louisville Business First.

During a call with investors, the news outlet reports that the company's president, Scott Colosi, said both "unprecedented labor pressure" and commodity inflation are eating into margins.

Colosi said that by the start of the second quarter, Texas Roadhouse will raise its prices by about 1.5 percent to offset the difference.

The upcoming price increase follows a 1.7 percent increase that went into effect in the fourth quarter of last year.

